'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
President Joe Biden attacked the GOP over the debt ceiling standoff before singling out some unnamed Republicans, contending they are looking to slash and sunset Medicare and Social Security. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped to her feet and yelled back "Liar!"
01:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton 'stunned' by claims of spy balloons during Trump presidency
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Is it acceptable?': Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Sen. Rubio about claims of spy balloons during Trump admin
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Friend shares her last words with beloved NJ councilwoman
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: GOP sniping about Chinese spy balloon seems so absurd
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm asking the questions': Sciutto pushes back on GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN