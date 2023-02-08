ilhan omar email response
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
Erin Burnett Out Front
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to news that Republicans are fundraising via email off of her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee, calling the move a 'truly bigoted act.'
01:32 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
ilhan omar email response
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos constituents bus vpx
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a news conference alongside Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton cnntm 06062023 thumb vpx
Bolton 'stunned' by claims of spy balloons during Trump presidency
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Jordan Klepper Split
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pete Buttigieg
'Is it acceptable?': Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper rubio split thumb sotu 02052023 vpx
Tapper asks Sen. Rubio about claims of spy balloons during Trump admin
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overtime bill maher
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Phil Bump George Santos Split
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nj councilwoman eunice dwumfour nelia rodriguez nr screengrab
Friend shares her last words with beloved NJ councilwoman
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene Kevin McCarthy File
SE Cupp: GOP sniping about Chinese spy balloon seems so absurd
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis has adopted a more cautious approach as as thousands of Cuban migrants flocked to Florida in recent weeks. The governor, who is a top Republican presidential prospect, activated the National Guard late last week.
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sciutto Johnson split vpx
'I'm asking the questions': Sciutto pushes back on GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home.
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN