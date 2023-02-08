Biden selfie
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
President Joe Biden stays after the end of his State of the Union address to greet and chat with members of Congress.
00:50 - Source: CNN
President Biden's State of the Union Address 2023 4 videos
Biden selfie
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden sotu1
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe biden state of the union vpx
Biden: 'If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act'
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Capitol in Washington is seen Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, as the Senate continues to work into the evening on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Four things presidents always talk about during State of the Union
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN