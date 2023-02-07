Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
Bolton 'stunned' by claims of spy balloons during Trump presidency
02:01
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
02:25
'Is it acceptable?': Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:31
Tapper asks Sen. Rubio about claims of spy balloons during Trump admin
02:36
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Friend shares her last words with beloved NJ councilwoman
04:38
SE Cupp: GOP sniping about Chinese spy balloon seems so absurd
01:38
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
02:47
'I'm asking the questions': Sciutto pushes back on GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling
03:53
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
03:05
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
02:10
