Buttigieg full_00034809.png
'Unacceptable intrusion': Buttigieg touts takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon
State of the Union
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Biden waited to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon because of safety risks for Americans on the ground across the country.
10:11 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Buttigieg full_00034809.png
'Unacceptable intrusion': Buttigieg touts takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon
10:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
deinfluencing thumb
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
creative soul photography disney princesses v2
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Super Bowl Downy
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
LOS ANGELES - JULY 19: Host Dr. Phil McGraw of "A Dr. Phil Primetime Special: Family First" speaks with the press at the TCA Press Tour CBS Day 2 at the Century Plaza Hotel June 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
'Dr. Phil' show is coming to an end. See some of the most explosive interviews
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Jimmy Kimmel MIke Lindell 2
See Jimmy Kimmel interview Mike Lindell from inside a claw machine
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newsmax 2
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL kenneth baker BBC phone rinigng
See what presenter does after guest's phone keeps ringing on air
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TikTok diamond_salazar
Is the '100 envelope challenge' a smart money move?
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Travis and Jason Kelce
'The son we love more': Late night hosts laugh at Super Bowl competition between brothers
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
SNL Michael B. Jordan 1
See 'SNL' cast members hit on Michael B. Jordan after they find out he's single
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks with CNN.
US Surgeon General says 13 is too young to join social media. Hear why
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business