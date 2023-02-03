Why this retired Air Force colonel thinks a Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
02:37 - Source: CNN
Why this retired Air Force colonel thinks a Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
