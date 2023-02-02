Eunice Dwumfour
New Jersey councilwoman found dead in car after multiple gunshots, police say
Police found New Jersey councilmember Eunice Dwumfour dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. CNN's Jean Casarez has the details.
02 Ilhan Omar 020223 SCREENGRAB
Watch Ilhan Omar's speech before vote to remove her
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC accuses House Republicans of racism in heated floor speech
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about building three AR-15 style rifles for him during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Trial witness: '100% certain' Murdaugh's voice is on video made before killings
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.) departs a House Republican Caucus meeting, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 31.
The evolution of 'Anthony Devolder' to Congressman George Santos
An icy mix covers Lake Cliff Park on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Dallas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning that has been extended through Thursday. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Icy blast threatens eastern US
From top left, Officer Justin Smith, Officer Emmitt Martin III, Officer Desmond Mills, From bottom left, Officer Demetrius Haley and Officer Tadarrius Bean
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
Santos OAN intv vpx
'I've learned my lesson': Santos speaks out amid calls for resignation
01 Trump Deposition NY Attorney General August 2022 SCREENGRAB
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
tyre nichols brother cnntm vpx
Tyre Nichols' brother feels guilty for his death. Here's why
From left: Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker and Armani Kelly. Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing on January 21 after a performance at a club was canceled, Commander of Major Crimes, Michael McGinnis, with Detroit police said in a news conference Monday.
Detroit police investigating what happened to 3 missing rappers
Lindsey Graham
'I don't think you could do what he did': Graham to Trump's GOP challengers
A snow plow cleans snow Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Buffalo Grove, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
NEWPORT NEWS, VA - JANUARY 07: Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on January 7, 2023 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered "life-threatening" injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police reports. (Photo by Jay Paul/Getty Images)
'More people should lose their jobs': Parents call for accountability at school where teacher was a shot
andrei medvedev
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
