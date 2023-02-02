Dana Bash weighs in on Hunter Biden's call for criminal probes in aggressive new legal strategy
CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash weighs in on Hunter Biden's team changing course in its legal and political strategy as his attorneys call for investigation into right-wing political figures involved in disseminating his personal data purported to have come from Biden's laptop.
