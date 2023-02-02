Geraldo Reyes latinx vpx
Why a Connecticut lawmaker wants to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'
CNN speaks to Geraldo Reyes, Jr., one of six Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut who have proposed a ban of the term "Latinx" from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis has adopted a more cautious approach as as thousands of Cuban migrants flocked to Florida in recent weeks. The governor, who is a top Republican presidential prospect, activated the National Guard late last week.
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
Sciutto Johnson split vpx
'I'm asking the questions': Sciutto pushes back on GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home.
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
sununu trump bts sotu SPLIT vpx
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
george santos house floor holocaust remembrance day
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
four corners segment thumb vpx
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
Pence classified docs vpx
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Manchin: McCarthy didn't call for cuts to Medicare and Social Security
santos podcast split vpx 012423
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
Don Lemon
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
alyssa farah griffin
Ex-Trump official says rush to pack after Jan. 6 could be how Pence ended up with classified documents
california drought marsh dnt
McCarthy voted against bills tackling drought. Hear constituent's messag
