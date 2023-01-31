Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
A video of the August 2022 deposition the New York Attorney General's office took of former President Donald Trump, in which Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions, was released. Trump was deposed as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices, which culminated in a lawsuit filed by James against Trump, some of his children, and executives of his business.
