01 Trump Deposition NY Attorney General August 2022 SCREENGRAB
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
A video of the August 2022 deposition the New York Attorney General's office took of former President Donald Trump, in which Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions, was released. Trump was deposed as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices, which culminated in a lawsuit filed by James against Trump, some of his children, and executives of his business.
02:20 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
01 Trump Deposition NY Attorney General August 2022 SCREENGRAB
Video of Trump deposition in New York AG's civil probe released
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home.
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sununu trump bts sotu SPLIT vpx
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george santos house floor holocaust remembrance day
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
four corners segment thumb vpx
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pence classified docs vpx
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Manchin: McCarthy didn't call for cuts to Medicare and Social Security
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos podcast split vpx 012423
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Lemon
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
06:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alyssa farah griffin
Ex-Trump official says rush to pack after Jan. 6 could be how Pence ended up with classified documents
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california drought marsh dnt
McCarthy voted against bills tackling drought. Hear constituent's messag
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Young Americas Foundation Student Conference on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pence outlined a conservative agenda and took questions about Taiwan and his relationship with former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Sources tell CNN classified documents found at Pence's home
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis presser 012323
Hear the topics DeSantis has issues with in new AP African American studies course
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark esper 1.23.23 vpx
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN