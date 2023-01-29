four corners segment thumb vpx
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona sits down with an influential group of women known as the "Four Corners," Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who will hold the top spots on the Senate and House Appropriations committees.
