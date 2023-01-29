Schiff hits GOP 'hypocrisy' over losing Intelligence Committee spot
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff accused House Republicans of "hypocrisy" for protecting committee assignments for their own members, but kicking him off the House Intelligence Committee.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Schiff hits GOP 'hypocrisy' over losing Intelligence Committee spot
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal analyst: Second-degree murder an 'aggressive charge'
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what President Biden said to Tyre Nichols' parents
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter breaks down Jerusalem synagogue shooting
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Drew Barrymore's transformation into killer doll M3GAN
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congressman gives speech written by AI
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jimmy Kimmel fears this bet will get him slapped while hosting the Oscars
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cringe': See Don Lemon's reaction to awkward moment at hearing
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business