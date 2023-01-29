Hear GOP governor's prediction if Trump could win in his state
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire shares whether he thinks former President Donald Trump will become the 2024 Republican nominee and responds to a recent poll placing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the lead.
03:05 - Source: CNN
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
Manchin: McCarthy didn't call for cuts to Medicare and Social Security
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
Ex-Trump official says rush to pack after Jan. 6 could be how Pence ended up with classified documents
McCarthy voted against bills tackling drought. Hear constituent's messag
Sources tell CNN classified documents found at Pence's home
Hear the topics DeSantis has issues with in new AP African American studies course
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
CNN chief investigative correspondent breaks down Stefanik's Santos problem
Pelosi calls McCarthy speaker vote fiasco 'sad'
CNN reporter calls out 'shift' by Justice Department in Biden documents investigation
