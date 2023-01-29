House Democrats fire back at McCarthy
Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership with CNN anchor Dana Bash.
07:38 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
House Democrats fire back at McCarthy
07:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Manchin: McCarthy didn't call for cuts to Medicare and Social Security
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
06:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official says rush to pack after Jan. 6 could be how Pence ended up with classified documents
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCarthy voted against bills tackling drought. Hear constituent's messag
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sources tell CNN classified documents found at Pence's home
05:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the topics DeSantis has issues with in new AP African American studies course
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN chief investigative correspondent breaks down Stefanik's Santos problem
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN