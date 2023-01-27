Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
San Francisco Superior Court released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public. The footage shows the chaos of the moment in which alleged assailant David DePape attacked the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
03:35 - Source: CNN
