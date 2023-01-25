See tense exchange between Santos and CNN reporter
The campaign of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign. CNN's Jessica Dean has the details.
01:55 - Source: CNN
