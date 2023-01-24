Politics of the Day 16 videos
McCarthy evades drought bills as his CA constituents suffer in water crisis
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sources tell CNN classified documents found at Pence's home
05:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the topics DeSantis has issues with in new AP African American studies course
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN chief investigative correspondent breaks down Stefanik's Santos problem
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pelosi calls McCarthy speaker vote fiasco 'sad'
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter calls out 'shift' by Justice Department in Biden documents investigation
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp calls out Kevin McCarthy over Marjorie Taylor Greene appointment
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pamela Brown presses GOP House Intelligence chair on Trump documents
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down. Hear who could replace him
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Wallace presses Pelosi on husband's recovery
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Santos denies performing in drag after local performer posts photos
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how authorities found active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 riot
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Manchin says Biden is making a mistake with the debt ceiling
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls herself a 'nationalist.' This is what that means
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how voters feel differently about Biden and Trump's documents cases
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN