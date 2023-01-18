How Marjorie Taylor Greene landed seats on two key House committees
CNN's Jeff Zeleny looks at Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's transformation in Congress and how it landed her seats on the House Oversight Committee and Homeland Security Committee.
03:08 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
How Marjorie Taylor Greene landed seats on two key House committees
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Here's why your eggs are so expensive lately
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Officials roll out welcome banner to receive Chinese travelers at airport
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
An iconic French food is under threat. Hear why one baker is speaking out
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This horror film doll is dancing her way into viral fame
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
This 82-year-old couldn't afford to retire. Then a TikTok user stepped in
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shamefully good': Stephen Colbert reacts to Tom Hanks' new cocktail creation
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
New study shows walking this way burns just as much energy as jogging
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN