Gregory Morey-Parker
Ex-roommate of George Santos speaks to CNN This Morning
Ex-roommate of Rep. George Santos (R-NY), Gregory Morey-Parker, speaks with CNN This Morning about the Santos he remembers while staying with him in 2013.
05:42 - Source: CNN
