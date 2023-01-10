GOP lawmaker says McCarthy should not abuse removing Democrats from committees
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should be careful removing certain Democrats from committee assignments as the 118th Congress takes shape.
01:19 - Source: CNN
