Biden explains what happened with classified documents found in private office
While meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden explained what happened with the classified documents found in his private office from his time as Vice President and said he is cooperating with the review by the DOJ.
01:08 - Source: CNN
