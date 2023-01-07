Analysis: Why McCarthy is thanking Trump for House speaker role
CNN's Dana Bash and Phil Mattingly react to newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) thanking former President Donald Trump for helping him get the votes following a dayslong stalemate.
01:51 - Source: CNN
