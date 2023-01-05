axelrod mccarthy split
David Axelrod on Kevin McCarthy's concessions: 'He's surrendered'
Former Obama adviser, David Axelrod, weighs in on the vote for Speaker of the House as Kevin McCarthy appears to lose the 7th round of voting.
00:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Reporter: New details signal glimmers of hope for McCarthy
01:18
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump
Haberman: What the McCarthy vote says about Trump
01:31
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy: No deal yet, but progress being made
02:00
- Source: CNN
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., left, and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., right, speaks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Hear what this GOP lawmaker considers the 'nuclear option' in Speaker vote
03:04
- Source: CNN
lauren boebert house speaker vote
Boebert on McCarthy: Trump needs to tell him he does not have the votes
02:24
- Source: CNN
donalds vote
CNN panel reacts to Rep. Donalds vote for himself for House speaker
02:45
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump
Trump tells far-right GOP to vote for McCarthy and avoid embarrassment
01:50
- Source: CNN
Paul Gosar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 010323
Why Ocasio-Cortez was talking to congressman who once posted an anime video showing him killing her
01:12
- Source: CNN
Sessions McCarthy split vpx
McCarthy's ally predicts vote 'won't make it past 3 or 4 more rounds'
01:44
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) takes his seat as he arrives for the start of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. Today members of the 118th Congress will be sworn-in and the House of Representatives will elect a new Speaker of the House.
Hear what McCarthy told CNN about the possibility of dropping out
00:45
- Source: CNN
mccarthy speaker vote
Rep. Jordan: 'No' chance I become speaker
02:21
- Source: CNN
Chip Roy Manu Raju vpx
'Who will blink first?': Hear why the vote for speaker is taking so long
02:03
- Source: CNN
Rep. Jim Jordan, R- Ohio, speaks on behalf of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.
Source to CNN anchor: McCarthy's alliance with Jordan was his 'best shot'
02:42
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meeting comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump becoming the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CNN reporter explains why GOP is 'furious' about House Speaker vote
01:07
- Source: CNN