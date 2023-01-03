House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives for a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference ahead as he pursues the speaker of the House role when the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
CNN report: Boebert called 'bullsh*t' in response to McCarthy inside GOP meeting
CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju reports on the Republican infighting over Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends a listening session hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2018 in Washington.
Former Trump aide feared 'domestic terrorist' label after January 6 attack
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper vpx
'That's just deranged': Tapper reacts to new testimony about Donald Trump
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adam kinzinger sotu iso 01 01 2023
Watch: Bash asks Kinzinger if Trump should be charged and convicted. Hear his response
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building on the first day of the court's new term in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2022.
CNN analyst says the Supreme Court will consider a fringe theory that could reshape US elections
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grisham melania
Grisham on Melania Trump's hard 'no' in addressing violence on Jan. 6
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Lindsey Graham Split
Trump lawyer says Lindsey Graham sought evidence to support Trump's election lie
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elaine chao trump split
Ex-Trump Cabinet official explains why she won't respond to his racist post about her
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Donald Trump Jr. looks on as former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Rubio faces U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in his reelection bid in Tuesday's general election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on whether to publicly release years of Trump's tax returns — returns that Trump has tried desperately to shield.
Rep. Schiff on Trump pushing for pardons: 'Extreme nature' of his narcissism'
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
men convicted in whitmer kidnap
Ring leader behind Michigan Governor kidnap plot ordered explosives from FBI agent
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zimmerman santos split vpx
He lost to Santos. Hear him weigh in on his opponent's lies
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gloria borger iso 122722 vpx
'This is stunning': Borger on testimony alleging Meadows burned documents at White House
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Gold
Reporter who broke the inconsistencies of GOP Rep.-elect Santos' resume says there's more to explore
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Why a nearly 20-year-old federal law could be Santos' undoing
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN