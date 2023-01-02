Tapper Trump vpx
'That's just deranged': Tapper reacts to new testimony about Donald Trump
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to new testimony from General Mark Milley that the Trump administration considered court-martialing military retirees who wrote critical articles on former US president Donald Trump.
01:10 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Tapper Trump vpx
'That's just deranged': Tapper reacts to new testimony about Donald Trump
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends a listening session hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2018 in Washington.
Former Trump aide feared 'domestic terrorist' label after January 6 attack
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adam kinzinger sotu iso 01 01 2023
Watch: Bash asks Kinzinger if Trump should be charged and convicted. Hear his response
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building on the first day of the court's new term in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2022.
CNN analyst says the Supreme Court will consider a fringe theory that could reshape US elections
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grisham melania
Grisham on Melania Trump's hard 'no' in addressing violence on Jan. 6
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Lindsey Graham Split
Trump lawyer says Lindsey Graham sought evidence to support Trump's election lie
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elaine chao trump split
Ex-Trump Cabinet official explains why she won't respond to his racist post about her
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Donald Trump Jr. looks on as former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Rubio faces U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in his reelection bid in Tuesday's general election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on whether to publicly release years of Trump's tax returns — returns that Trump has tried desperately to shield.
Rep. Schiff on Trump pushing for pardons: 'Extreme nature' of his narcissism'
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
men convicted in whitmer kidnap
Ring leader behind Michigan Governor kidnap plot ordered explosives from FBI agent
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zimmerman santos split vpx
He lost to Santos. Hear him weigh in on his opponent's lies
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gloria borger iso 122722 vpx
'This is stunning': Borger on testimony alleging Meadows burned documents at White House
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Gold
Reporter who broke the inconsistencies of GOP Rep.-elect Santos' resume says there's more to explore
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Why a nearly 20-year-old federal law could be Santos' undoing
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal how Trump officials learned of the riot
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN