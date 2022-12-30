Hear how Trump responded to release of his taxes
CNN's Kristen Holmes breaks down what we've learned so far after Democrats released former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public.
02:42 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Hear how Trump responded to release of his taxes
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Southwest CEO responds to backlash over cancellations
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian sausage tycoon and lawmaker dies after three-story fall in India
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Flight delayed or canceled? Travel expert shares her tips
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts laugh about some of 2022's biggest news stories
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
McDonald's tests system that could change the fast food industry
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'
05:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert explains the success of the 'un-carrier'
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jenna Bush Hager's 9-year-old drops 'truth bombs' on 'Today'
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Oliver discovers trash bins that talk 'sexily' and uses them for 'demon' dolls
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
James Cameron ends 'Titanic' door debate that had Keke Palmer up in arms
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Cruise one-ups himself with new daring stunt
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We don't have to grow the whole animal:' See how lab-grown meat is made
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN