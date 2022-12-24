WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a meeting of the Federalist Society on September 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Barr spoke as The Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies held its Education Law and Policy Conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. CNN's Marshall Cohen reports.
