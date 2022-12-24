'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. CNN's Marshall Cohen reports.
01:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Pretty much worthless': Trump lawyer responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schneider: January 6 committee's big takeaway points directly at Trump
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what Liz Cheney wrote about Republicans in the Jan. 6 report
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democrat pulls off upset in rural red district. Hear her message for her party
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Records contradict Santos' claim grandparents fled Holocaust
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senate just passed massive spending bill. Here's what happens now
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
President Zelensky's long road to the White House
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Zelensky unveil flag during historic speech to Congress
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's too much': Zelensky reacts to applause from US Congress
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hillary Clinton reacts to Zelensky's speech
07:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP governor reacts to Biden's comments made at closed DNC event
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Millions of unsubstantiated deductions': Lawmaker on Trump's tax returns
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: Trump lawyer allegedly urged WH aide to mislead Jan. 6 cmte
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'That was some shade': Ex-Trump official on Boebert's Taylor Greene comments
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN