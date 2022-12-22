Senate just passed massive spending bill. Here's what happens now
The Senate voted to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week. CNN's Jessica Dean reports.
02:03 - Source: CNN
