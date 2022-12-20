President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C. in this January 6, 2021 file photo.
Why Jan. 6 committee did not recommend seditious conspiracy for Trump
Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN's Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins why the January 6 committee chose its four criminal referrals for former president Donald Trump and why they did not pursue any others.
02:53
Politics of the Day 15 videos

Maggie Haberman
Haberman: People are sick of running to defend Trump
03:18

Stephanie Grisham Donald Trump split
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
01:42

mick mulvaney donald trump split
Mulvaney: This criminal referral should frighten Trump most
02:40

ex trurmp aides split
Ex-Trump insiders react to criminal referral for former president
01:35

hope hicks testimony
Hope Hicks describes conversation with Trump in newly released video
01:53

andrew mccabe
Former deputy FBI director on how the DOJ is receiving Trump criminal referral
01:36

Adam Schiff Donald Trump Split
Schiff thinks 'the evidence is there' on Trump's criminal offenses
01:03

Trump McCarthy SPLIT
Trump tries to win over votes for McCarthy with endorsement
02:48

gallagher sotu thumb vpx
GOP lawmaker calls for ban on TikTok
01:55

Haberman
Haberman: Trump insiders say he sees 2024 campaign as a shield
00:52

rep lofgren vpx
Rep. Lofgren says executive summary will have 'very bad' previously unreleased evidence from Jan. 6 hearings
02:45

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sit down for lunch and an interview at Hunan Dynasty restaurant in Washington DC I December 15, 2022.
CNN Exclusive: Pelosi and Schumer say Biden should run for re-election in 2024
02:51

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks briefly with reporters before heading into House Republican caucus leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. McCarthy is expected to be elected leader of the caucus, paving the way for his election to Speaker of the House if the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
GOP strategist lists McCarthy's challenges ahead of tough speaker fight
02:36

mace caraballo split
'Rhetoric has consequences': GOP lawmaker grills Harvard instructor over past tweets
02:45
