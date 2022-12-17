SMR Post Title 42 border_00033012.png
With 'Title 42' ending, border will surge
Smerconish
After a judge ruled that Title 42 will end, the DHS predicts up to 14,000 migrants will try to cross the border each day. "Had proper policies and programs been put in place," says National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, "we would have been able to avert this."
05:04 - Source: CNN
