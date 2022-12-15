Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sit down for lunch and an interview at Hunan Dynasty restaurant in Washington DC I December 15, 2022.
CNN Exclusive: Pelosi and Schumer say Biden should run for re-election in 2024
The Lead
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jamie Gangel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discuss the 2024 election and a possible rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks briefly with reporters before heading into House Republican caucus leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. McCarthy is expected to be elected leader of the caucus, paving the way for his election to Speaker of the House if the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
GOP strategist lists McCarthy's challenges ahead of tough speaker fight
mace caraballo split
'Rhetoric has consequences': GOP lawmaker grills Harvard instructor over past tweets
rep henry cuellar
Democrat: I don't know why Biden administration keeps avoiding border
ossoff prisons intv
Sen. Ossoff discusses report finding widespread sexual abuse of female inmates
biden same sex marriage 2012
Biden signs same-sex marriage bill a decade after comments that shocked the country
alexandra pelosi lemon
Alexandra Pelosi struggles 'to make peace' with father's attack
Russia's president Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on December 9, 2022.
Putin cancels his annual press conference. Hear ex-ambassador's theory why
Brad Raffensperger Elie Honig Split
Legal analyst calls out 'unforced error' by DOJ in 2020 election probe
school board florida
How Gov. Ron DeSantis is shaping school boards across Florida
border shipping crates
Opinion: Arizona governor's border wall of crates is 'wildly ineffective'
john avlon cnntm
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells crowd if she had organized Jan. 6 'we would have won'
sanders sinema split
See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Sinema leaving Democratic party
roger carstens
'I'm here to take you home': Diplomat describes plane ride with Brittney Griner
eli honig iso 12 10 2022
'The stakes are really enormous': Honig on SCOTUS elections case
senate dem sinema switch
Hear Democrats react to Sen. Sinema leaving the party
sinema cnn screengrab
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
