Politics of the Day 17 videos
GOP strategist lists McCarthy's challenges ahead of tough speaker fight
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal analyst calls out 'unforced error' by DOJ in 2020 election probe
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Gov. Ron DeSantis is shaping school boards across Florida
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Opinion: Arizona governor's border wall of crates is 'wildly ineffective'
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells crowd if she had organized Jan. 6 'we would have won'
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Sinema leaving Democratic party
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm here to take you home': Diplomat describes plane ride with Brittney Griner
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The stakes are really enormous': Honig on SCOTUS elections case
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Democrats react to Sen. Sinema leaving the party
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sinema asked what she didn't like about party's direction. Hear her response
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN speaks to Paul Whelan in exclusive phone call from Russian prison
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN