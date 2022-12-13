biden
Watch Biden's speech before he signs same-sex marriage bill
The Lead
President Biden gives a speech at the White House ahead of signing the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill passed last week by Congress that mandates federal recognition for same-sex and interracial marriages. The new bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which was signed in 1996.
04:32 - Source: CNN
