'An endorsement of violent sedition': Avlon on Taylor Greene's speech
CNN political commentators John Avlon and Errol Lewis discuss recent comments from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the congresswoman suggested that if she had been in charge of the crowds attacking the US Capitol on January 6, they would have been armed and won.
03:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'An endorsement of violent sedition': Avlon on Taylor Greene's speech
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Sinema leaving Democratic party
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm here to take you home': Diplomat describes plane ride with Brittney Griner
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The stakes are really enormous': Honig on SCOTUS elections case
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Democrats react to Sen. Sinema leaving the party
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sinema asked what she didn't like about party's direction. Hear her response
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN speaks to Paul Whelan in exclusive phone call from Russian prison
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Lindsey Graham said about some GOP blaming Trump for party losses
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Fox News won't face the truth in Georgia
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic Wall: How Warnock beat Walker in Georgia
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN