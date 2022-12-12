john avlon cnntm
'An endorsement of violent sedition': Avlon on Taylor Greene's speech
CNN political commentators John Avlon and Errol Lewis discuss recent comments from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the congresswoman suggested that if she had been in charge of the crowds attacking the US Capitol on January 6, they would have been armed and won.
03:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
