Opinion: Arizona governor's border wall of crates is 'wildly ineffective'
Outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona is stacking shipping containers to secure the southern border. The effort comes as officials brace for an influx of migrants as the hold on the controversial Title 42 immigration policy, a Trump-era rule, is set to expire just days before Christmas. CNN opinion writer, Raul Reyes joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss.
04:28 - Source: CNN
