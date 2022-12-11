Top negotiator 'optimistic' on efforts to bring Austin Tice home from Syria
On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash asks Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens about efforts to bring Austin Tice home ten years after he disappeared in Syria.
00:53 - Source: CNN
