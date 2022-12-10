eli honig iso 12 10 2022
'The stakes are really enormous': Honig on SCOTUS elections case
Newsroom
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig explains the implications of a Supreme Court case that could transform election practices nationwide.
01:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
eli honig iso 12 10 2022
'The stakes are really enormous': Honig on SCOTUS elections case
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
senate dem sinema switch
Hear Democrats react to Sen. Sinema leaving the party
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sinema cnn screengrab
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, December 8.
Sinema asked what she didn't like about party's direction. Hear her response
04:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
05:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN speaks to Paul Whelan in exclusive phone call from Russian prison
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
voter grid small thumbnail
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 biden griner speech 1208
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump mulvaney split vpx
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 cherelle griner speaks 1208
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liindsey Graham December 7 2022 SCREENGRAB
Hear what Lindsey Graham said about some GOP blaming Trump for party losses
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp Unfiltered republicans post election
SE Cupp: Fox News won't face the truth in Georgia
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Chalian SCREENGRAB
Magic Wall: How Warnock beat Walker in Georgia
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alyssa Farah Griffin/Trump split
Ex-Trump White House official says Trump is liable for Walker's loss
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van Jones Warncok
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on November 19, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Warnock continues rallying supporters across the state as he faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election December 6.
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
King Wall
'Something to watch': John King breaks down votes in key counties
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN