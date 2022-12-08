Brother of Paul Whelan reacts after sibling remains detained in Russia
David Whelan, the brother of Paul Whelan, an American who has been detained in Russia since 2018, speaks with CNN about the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and the next steps for securing the release of his sibling.
02:59 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
