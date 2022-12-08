whelan griner SPLIT
John Kirby lays out reasons why Griner case was different from Whelan
National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby tells CNN's Kate Bolduan the reasons why Paul Whelan's case is different from Brittney Griner's.
