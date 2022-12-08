Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks at the White House after President Biden announced that Russia released Griner from prison in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Lindsey Graham said about some GOP blaming Trump for party losses
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Fox News won't face the truth in Georgia
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic Wall: How Warnock beat Walker in Georgia
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump White House official says Trump is liable for Walker's loss
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Something to watch': John King breaks down votes in key counties
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
See McConnell side step question of whether he'll support Trump's 2024 run
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Trump wasn't charged in Trump Organization's felony scheme
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst breaks down how much weight Jan. 6 criminal referrals hold
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump official says he may launch 2024 bid to stop Trump
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN