Van Jones Warncok
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
CNN Political Commentator Van Jones reacts to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia's runoff.
00:59 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Van Jones Warncok
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on November 19, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Warnock continues rallying supporters across the state as he faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election December 6.
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
CNN reporter predicts GOP 'finger-pointing' if Walker loses
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
King Wall
'Something to watch': John King breaks down votes in key counties
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ted Cruz Mitch McConnell split
Ted Cruz says he's 'pissed off' and is blaming Mitch McConnell
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MESA, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake takes part in a campaign rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump was stumping for Arizona GOP candidates ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lake McCain split vpx
GOP campaign strategist: Kari Lake told McCain Republicans to go to hell. They returned the favor
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john king arizona projection update 111422 vpx
John King: What Hobbs' projected win in Arizona means for Democrats
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pence abc sreengrab vpx
Hear Mike Pence's response when asked if Trump should be president again
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Charlie Baker Tapper intv
Outgoing GOP governor: Here's what Republicans should learn from midterms
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
schumer cnntm
Schumer explains three reasons Dems avoided 'red wave'
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow despite gains
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
enten vpx
Enten reveals what's 'shocking' about House race so far
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash nancy pelosi split sotu 11 13 2022
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
larry hogan ISO sotu 111322
GOP governor: 'This should've been a huge red wave'
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lindsey Graham Van Jones split
'It's just ridiculous': Van Jones reacts to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN