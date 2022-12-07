CNN reporter: Trump properties search part of effort to 'satisfy' judge subpoena
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump recently hired a team to search four of his properties for any potentially remaining classified materials, according to a source familiar the matter. CNN's Evan Perez has more.
