'It's cheating. It's lying. It's greed': Manhattan DA weighs in on Trump Org. conduct
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg discusses the guilty verdict for two Trump Organization companies on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives.
03:33 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
'It's cheating. It's lying. It's greed': Manhattan DA weighs in on Trump Org. conduct
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic Wall: How Warnock beat Walker in Georgia
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump White House official says Trump is liable for Walker's loss
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Something to watch': John King breaks down votes in key counties
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
See McConnell side step question of whether he'll support Trump's 2024 run
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Trump wasn't charged in Trump Organization's felony scheme
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst breaks down how much weight Jan. 6 criminal referrals hold
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump official says he may launch 2024 bid to stop Trump
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Santa Claus, the KKK, and other bizarre hypotheticals raised by Supreme Court in LGBTQ rights case
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear newly elected GOP lawmaker's response to Trump's call to end Constitution
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Jim Obergefell is not celebrating the Senate's same-sex marriage bill
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Brown responds to rail worker who's upset with Biden
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump's Constitution statement makes Georgia election official chuckle
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN