Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
CNN reporter predicts GOP 'finger-pointing' if Walker loses
CNN's Manu Raju, Abby Phillip and Dana Bash discuss a potential GOP "blame-game" should Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lose against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the United States Senate runoff election in Georgia.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
CNN reporter predicts GOP 'finger-pointing' if Walker loses
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
King Wall
'Something to watch': John King breaks down votes in key counties
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell manu
See McConnell side step question of whether he'll support Trump's 2024 run
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Tower, home to the Trump Organization, stands along Fifth Avenue on June 30, 2021 in New York City.
Why Trump wasn't charged in Trump Organization's felony scheme
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell mccarthy sicknick family
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (R), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, presides over a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, in possibly its final hearing, has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden.
Analyst breaks down how much weight Jan. 6 criminal referrals hold
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton trump split
Former Trump official says he may launch 2024 bid to stop Trump
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
supreme court scotus graphic designer gay weddings santa claus kkk
Santa Claus, the KKK, and other bizarre hypotheticals raised by Supreme Court in LGBTQ rights case
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lawler trump split
Hear newly elected GOP lawmaker's response to Trump's call to end Constitution
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obergefell
Why Jim Obergefell is not celebrating the Senate's same-sex marriage bill
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video sherrod brown rail worker split
Sen. Brown responds to rail worker who's upset with Biden
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper blinken split sotu 12 04 2022
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump sterling split vpx
Trump's Constitution statement makes Georgia election official chuckle
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
honig trump vpx split
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
axelrod biden split
Axelrod on 2024 primaries: If you're thinking of challenging Biden, 'forget about it'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lloyd Doggett video 12 03 2022
Lawmaker speaks about the investigation into Trump's tax returns
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN