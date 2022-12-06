Lorie Smith SCOTUS same sex couples plaintiff SCREENGRAB
Artist explains why she thinks she shouldn't have to work with same-sex couples
Lorie Smith, a graphic designer seeking to start an online business to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples, explains why she took her case to the Supreme Court even though she has not yet violated a Colorado public accommodations law.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Artist explains why she thinks she shouldn't have to work with same-sex couples
Hear newly elected GOP lawmaker's response to Trump's call to end Constitution
Why Jim Obergefell is not celebrating the Senate's same-sex marriage bill
Sen. Brown responds to rail worker who's upset with Biden
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
Trump's Constitution statement makes Georgia election official chuckle
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
Axelrod on 2024 primaries: If you're thinking of challenging Biden, 'forget about it'
Lawmaker speaks about the investigation into Trump's tax returns
Obama mocks Herschel Walker's vampire remark
See McCarthy's stark warning to GOP if he isn't voted House Speaker
Why Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor left runoff polling station without voting for either candidate
Hear what Herschel Walker said about his residency
What Stephen Miller's testimony tells legal analyst about Trump probe
Ex-FBI Deputy Director on the message the Oath Keepers jury verdict sends to domestic extremists
Georgia Gov. Kemp asked if Herschel Walker shares his values. Hear his reply
