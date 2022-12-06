Artist explains why she thinks she shouldn't have to work with same-sex couples
Lorie Smith, a graphic designer seeking to start an online business to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples, explains why she took her case to the Supreme Court even though she has not yet violated a Colorado public accommodations law.
04:52 - Source: CNN
