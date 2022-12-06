Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders
The family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick snubbed Republican leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony held to honor law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. CNN's Jessica Dean has more.
01:25 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
