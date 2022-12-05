Same-sex marriage returns to Supreme Court in free speech bid
The Supreme Court is taking up a major case over LGBTQ rights and free speech. It's brought by a Christian graphic artist who says she is not willing to design wedding websites for gay couples. CNN's Jessica Schneider is at the Supreme Court with more.
02:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
