GOP Strategist: If we nominate Trump, Biden will probably win re-election
On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Republican strategist Scott Jennings, Democratic strategist Karen Finney, and CNN Political Commentator Jonah Goldberg about the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election and the newly proposed Democratic primary schedule that makes South Carolina the first state to vote.
07:44 - Source: CNN
