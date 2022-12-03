Lawmaker speaks about the investigation into Trump's tax returns
Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) says that congressional investigators are currently going through former President Trump's tax returns and they may release some details to the public.
03:08 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Lawmaker speaks about the investigation into Trump's tax returns
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
He voted for Gov. Kemp but is supporting Sen. Warnock. Hear why
11:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama mocks Herschel Walker's vampire remark
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See McCarthy's stark warning to GOP if he isn't voted House Speaker
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor left runoff polling station without voting for either candidate
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Herschel Walker said about his residency
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Stephen Miller's testimony tells legal analyst about Trump probe
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-FBI Deputy Director on the message the Oath Keepers jury verdict sends to domestic extremists
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Georgia Gov. Kemp asked if Herschel Walker shares his values. Hear his reply
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Kevin McCarthy reacts to Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN data reporter: Republicans are relieved Trump won't campaign with Walker
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator defends Qatar visit despite human rights concerns
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCabe: Trump's backed himself into a corner on documents
05:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schiff responds to McCarthy's threat to remove him from committee
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP governor calls Trump's dinner with a Holocaust denier and Kanye West 'very troubling'
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Chris Murphy doesn't think Democrats have 60 votes for assault weapons ban
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN