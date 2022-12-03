Axelrod: Moving first Dem primary to SC helps Biden
David Axelrod says the Democrats moving the first 2024 primary from Iowa to South Carolina shows Biden's intention to run in 2024. "I think the message here is, if you're an insurgent and thinking of challenging the President, forget about it, because there's not going to be an opportunity here to do that."
03:46 - Source: CNN
